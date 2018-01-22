BENGALURU: A letter written by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to Railways in May 2017 shows that BMRCL wanted the land opposite Cantonment Station then, but changed its decision later.

In another letter written in August 2017, BMRCL informed the Railways of its decision to change the station’s location to Bamboo Bazaar, and has claimed that the latter location has certain advantages. But the advantages have not been specified in the letter.

Transport expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar, who has been campaigning for retaining the Metro station opposite to Cantonment Railway station, said that the reason for the change was probably the difference in costs of land between the two sites.

“Opposite Cantonment station, BMRCL would have to pay high rent for the next hundred years, as the track would go below the station. However, at Bamboo Bazaar, the track only crosses two railway tracks, and the playground is free as it belongs to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike,” he said.

On being asked about BMRCL’s decision, BMRCL MD Mahendra Jain said, “I am given to understand that the railways had replied saying they need that land for joint development. Also, in the meantime, some technical difficulties were found in the alignment and therefore a new alignment was identified which would enhance safety of passengers, save time and cost too.”