BENGALURU: A surprise visit by a Lokayukta police inspector to a school last November was all it took for the authorities to pay heed to an eight-year-old request for Cauvery water. The water supply was provided at lightning speed, within a week after the visit, bringing cheer to the 800 students of the the Government Pre-University Composite College, Primary and High School at Madiwala on Hosur Road.

Inspector Manjunath, who visited the school on November 25 last year, saw that students did not have access to drinking water. “I came to know of the students’ problems and called a meeting with the local corporator, traffic police, BBMP engineer and school authorities. I apprised them of the problems and their legal obligations. Within a week, water supply was provided. Teachers who used to come late are also punctual now,” he said.

In a letter of appreciation to the Lokayukta, the high school vice-principal Munivenkataramachari said the school had been requesting the BWSSB authorities for Cauvery water supply for the last eight years, but to no avail. “There is a borewell on the school premises, but the water is not fit for drinking. When it stops functioning, we don’t have water in the washrooms as well,” he told The New Indian Express.

Not only this, the visit by the Lokayukta official also managed to solve issues related to security and parking at the school. “Some anti-social elements would occupy a passage at the entrance of the school and tease girl students. They would sit on vehicles parked by the public and tease women. Now traffic police have also taken action,” he said adding that traffic inspector Bettegowda also donated a loud speaker to the school to be used during functions.

A ‘no parking’ sign has also been put up at the school entrance is and traffic is monitored by the police. Awareness sessions for students on traffic rules are also being held.

Inspection part of larger plan

Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty has asked all police officers of the anti-corruption watchdog to check infrastructure and other issues in government schools, anganwadis and hostels run by the Social Welfare department. Justice Shetty had said surprise visits must be conducted at at least 30% of schools. Lokayukta SP Suman D Pennekar is co-ordinating the visits in Bengaluru city.