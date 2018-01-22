BENGALURU: A 37-year-old man has been convicted for assaulting a traffic policeman on duty and was sentenced to undergo three years of imprisonment. Besides, the court has levied a penalty of `20,000 on the convict, of which `10,000 will be given to the victim as compensation.

Munavar Pasha, a resident of Avalahalli in Anjananagar, is the convicted person.

The incident had taken place on February 23, 2014, when the traffic policemen of Basavanagudi station were conducting drunken driving checks at Lal Bagh West Gate at midnight. When head constable Shathaveeranna stopped Pasha’s car, the latter assaulted him. Shanthaveeranna filed a case against Pasha in Basavanagudi law and order police station.

Police had arrested Pasha and filed a chargesheet with evidences including CCTV footage and a video recorded by other staff at the spot. Venkanna B Hosamani, the Magistrate of the Second Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, found Pasha guilty.