BENGALURU: A mentally unsound person sent the Yelahanka police into a tizzy by informing the police control room that some miscreants had raped and murdered both his wife and daughter. A police team rushed to his house only to find them watching television, and returned. Police said Ramakrishna, a resident of Yelahanka, called Dial-100 around 9 am on Sunday and informed them that some miscreants had barged into his house, raped and murdered his wife and daughter, and fled.

“A team of 10 policemen and a Hoysala vehicle rushed to the spot. When they entered the house, they found Ramakrishna’s wife and daughter watching TV. Upon inquiry, the woman informed them that her husband has been mentally unsound for the last few years. She also told them that he had even called his relatives and friends in the past and told them such things. The police team returned after she apologised on behalf of her husband,” the police added.