BENGALURU: A 24-year-old BE architecture student was killed after a speeding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage truck rammed her scooter and ran over her on the busy Race Course Road on Monday morning. Her vehicle was dragged for about 200 metres due to the force of the impact before she crashed into the road median and died. The deceased is Sahithya B N, a resident of Rajajinagar. She was the daughter of Narasaraj, who runs a printing press in the city. She was studying in the final year in a private college on Hesaraghatta road. She was doing internship at a private architect company on Cunningham Road.

Sahithya

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 11.20am when Sahithya was on her way to her the office. She was passing the nearby Race View Hotel near Maurya Circle when the speeding BBMP garbage truck which was heading towards High Grounds police station rammed her two-wheeler from behind.The truck driver was not able to control the vehicle. The motorists who noticed the mishap rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared brought dead.“We have recorded the statement from eyewitnesses who said that the truck was being driven in reckless manner and the driver ran away when onlookers tried to catch him. She was also wearing a helmet,” the officer added.

“The incident has been caught on CCTV camera and the police have identified the driver and a policeman has been sent to his residence to nab him. We are not ruling out him being under the influence of alcohol,” the officer added.Sahitya’s father Narasaraj told The New Indian Express, “Sahithya left home around 11am as it was her routine. She had a passion for architecture, animation and trekking. I lost my daughter for none of her mistake. The driver should be punished for his negligent driving.”

‘THEY CONSUME ALCOHOL’

Ravishankar K, a resident of Cubbonpet, said many garbage truck drivers consume alcohol to bear the smell of garbage, while working. They involve in reckless driving and traffic police also do not bother to check them, he added. However, this could not be independently verified.