BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday said the City Police Commissioner, and not the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by him, should submit the report to the court on the progress of the investigation into the case of missing techie Kumar Ajitabh.Justice A S Bopanna ordered the City Police Commissioner to submit a brief report on Monday after analysing the inputs of the progress of the investigation on receiving it on a day-to-day basis from the SIT. This direction was issued after the SIT, instead of the police commissioner, submitted the report to the court through the Additional Advocate General A G Shivanna.

The court observed that it would be appropriate for the police commissioner to receive inputs on day-to-day basis from the SIT and analyse it to know whether he is satisfied with the nature of investigation being conducted by the officers picked by him and guide them on steps to be taken. Then, he should submit a brief report, the court said.

The High Court on January 16, 2018 had directed the city police commissioner to constitute an SIT to trace the Patna-based software engineer Kumar Ajitabh. He went missing when he left home after receiving a call from a prospective buyer of his car for which he had advertised on online marketplace OLX on December 18, 2017.