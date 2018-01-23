BENGALURU: Indiranagar police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old housekeeping staffer on charges of taking photos and videos of women techies in a private software company. Police found hundreds of still pictures and a few videos of several female staffers.The arrested Dharmendra Kumar Yadav, a native of Uttar Pradesh, stays in Tippasandra, and had been working in the company for two-and-a-half years.

A senior police officer said, “Dharmendra was caught red-handed when he was taking a picture of a woman. Her colleagues found several photos of some of the women staffers and informed this to the head of the office. A case of voyeurism was filed against him.”