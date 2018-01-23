BENGALURU: Dejected by the refusal of her lover, a 25-year-old medical assistant committed suicide at her workplace in Sridevi Hospital near Nagarbhavi on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Nishkala, a native of Chamarajanagar. She lived in a room provided by the hospital where she worked as nurse. The incident took place around 8am but came to light after she did not return back from the room.

According to police, Nishkala was in love with her colleague Gangadhar, but a week back Gangadhar rejected her and left the hospital. Even parents of both of them were aware of their affair. Gangadhar rejected Nishkala saying that both belonged to different castes. Nishkala’s brother had an argument with Gangadhar, following which the latter decided to quit the hospital.

In the complaint filed by Nishkala’s parents with Chandra Layout police, they alleged that Gangadhar cheated her daughter which forced her to commit suicide and sought to register an FIR against him and take action.Police said that soon after getting to know about the incident, Gangadhar switched off his mobile phone, and is presently on the run. Investigation is on.