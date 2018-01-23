BENGALURU: A 22-year-old daily wage worker died after he fell from the fourth floor of the slum board residential complex in Sadaramangala in Kadugodi on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Rajashekhar, a wall painter by profession. He was living with his elder brother Chandrashekar on the third floor, and his parents had passed away a few years ago.

A senior police officer said the incident came to light in the early hours of Monday when a passerby found his body lying in a pool of blood on the ground. He had gone to the terrace late in the night and left his phone in the house.

Kadugodi police rushed to the spot and found his slippers on the terrace. They suspect that he was drunk and might have lost his balance and fallen down from the terrace. However, the police are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of his death. According to his family members, Rajashekhar was having a party on the terrace along with his three friends. The friends had left before he slipped. He had no issues with anyone.