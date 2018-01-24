BENGALURU: In a show of solidarity with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Governor and Chancellor of state universities Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday put an end to the state government’s pressure on the varsity to transfer its funds to the Public Works Department (PWD) for construction works. In a letter penned to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Vala asked the government to settle the matter in the court instead of putting pressure on RGUHS.

He also brought this to the notice of RGUHS vice chancellor in an official communication dated January 17 along with the copy of the communication to the CM. As per the documents available with The New Indian Express, on January 4, the Governor sent an official communication to the CM asking to get necessary clarification from the HC before taking further steps.

Vala wrote, “It is brought to my notice by in-charge vice chancellor of RGUHS that government orders have been issued to transfer an amount of `580 crore from the university, in exercise of powers under Section 40 of the act. It is also brought to my notice that the university had taken a decision not to transfer the said amount of the university. Contrary to the same, the aforesaid government order has been issued.”

The letter goes on to tell the CM that the Governor was aware of writ petitions before the High Court in which an interim order had been passed and that the issue with regard to shifting of campus was also pending.

However, according to the sources in Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s letter was only a reply to the Chief Minister’s letter. “Recently, we received a letter from the Chief Minister where he tried to clarify the need to transfer funds from the university for construction of a new campus proposed at Ramanagara. We had already received a communication from the university about the decision taken in the varsity syndicate. Considering that, the Governor replied to the CM,” a source from Raj Bhavan explained. The state government has been sending repeated communications to RGUHS insisting on funds to be transferred. Following which, the university authorities submitted a representation to Governor.