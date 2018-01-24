BENGALURU: High Grounds Traffic police on Tuesday afternoon arrested the driver of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s garbage truck which killed the 24-year-old BE Architecture student BN Sahithya near Race View Hotel at Maurya Circle on Monday.

The driver, identified as Naresh (28), managed to drive on even after he ran over Sahitya, killing her almost instantly. He later fled and remained absconding till Tuesday afternoon.

A senior police officer said, Naresh, a resident of Padarayanapura on Mysore Road was nabbed from his house. He ran away from the accident spot fearing that he would be assaulted by the public.

In his statement to the police, Naresh said “I lost control over the truck as the garbage was overloaded and crashed into the scooter which was coming beside the truck. I did not notice the rider because of the height of the driver’s seat.”

Naresh was subjected to a medical test on Tuesday afternoon -- more than 24 hours after the fatal accident that claimed the life of an innocent person -- and was found “not under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred”.

Sahithya, daughter of Narsaraj who owns a printing press in the city, was on her way to the workplace from her residence in Rajajinagar when the accident took place on Race Course Road.