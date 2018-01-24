BENGALURU: Ecomm boom has led to closure of many small and medium businesses, and mostly because they didn’t know how to promote their wares in this brave new world. A team of young programmers have developed a mobile application called ‘Vievid’, which bridges the gap between prospective buyers and these sellers.

AA Adithya, MN Shashank, and Sharath have developed an app that will provide information about shops nearby, and their services and offers.

They have tied up with more than two dozens of businesses in Mysuru, ranging from local restaurants and entertainment venues to goods and home services.

They had done a study before launching the app.

It showed that people hate to see ads while watching videos but they would watch the ad if it earned them points.

“Most of our friends run small businesses and, though most of them had discount offers running, they didn’t know how to spread the word,” says Sharath, who has specialised in app development and software coding, and has developed the app. “Ads through regular media like Internet, radio and TV reach only a small audience. But everyone has a smartphone and therefore can access our Vievid app.”

Adithya says the app targets value-minded folks who look for great discounts from local businesses.

“We combine the reach of direct mail with mobile apps, social media and email marketing. Through this packaged approach to local advertising, VieVid delivers immediate response and long-term customer retention,” adds Shashank.

How this works

A business outlet has to host their video ads and provide exclusive offers (discounts, deals, combos, coupons etc ) on the application. People download the app and watch the videos on the app (ads, digital content from businesses) to earn points and then use the same points to redeem exclusive offers listed by the businesses in their redeem page. Immediately upon signup, a bonus 250 points is given away to everyone as a welcome offer. The app can be download from the Google Play store.