BENGALURU: The J J Nagar police Wednesday open fired at a history-sheeter, who is accused of assaulting a Hoysala Vehicle driver on January 16, when he allegedly assaulted them while they were trying to nab him.

The police said they were forced to shoot at the accused's leg as he assaulted the cops when they went to arrest him.

On January 16, Aleem Khan (34), a resident of Padarayanapura, had assaulted J J Nagar police station Hoysala vehicle driver Rajendra grievously while he was on duty. Three teams were formed to nab him.

According to police, J J Nagar police inspector Lingaraj and three staff of JJ Nagar PS were on duty to apprehend the accused. They had information that he was lurking near Chikkabasti (near Ullal) on Wednesday afternoon. When the police personnel tried to arrest the accused, he attempted to assault them and evade arrest once again. Inspector Lingaraj opened fire three times from his service pistol in self-defense. The accused sustained injuries on both his legs and was shifted to Victoria hospital.

The police said that Aleem Khan was also involved in a murder case in 2007 and had cases of dacoity and robbery against him.

In the first month of 2018, there have been 13 instances where cops were attacked by miscreants. Recently, city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar had instructed police to open fire at goons if they tried to attack them. This is the first case after his instructions were issued.