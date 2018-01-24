Republic Day parade will be held at Manekshaw Parade Ground on Friday

BENGALURU: In view of the Republic Day Ceremonial Parade at Manekshaw Parade Ground on Cubbon Road on Friday, the city traffic police have made the following traffic arrangements:

Invitees with yellow car passes should enter through Gate No. 1

Those with white passes, government secretaries, military officers, police officers can use Gate No. 2

Invitees with pink pass should park their vehicles at Main Guard Cross Road near Safina Plaza, Kamaraja Road, near Army Public School both sides, Kamaraja Road near RSI Gate (Northern Side) and enter the ground through Gate No. 3 on foot.

Green car pass holders and those who do not have car passes can park their vehicles at Shivajinagar BMTC 1st floor parking lot and enter parade ground through Gates 4 and 5 on Kamaraja Road.

All media vehicles, OB vans, DCP and above rank officers and senior officers of other departments should enter ground through Gate No. 3 and park their vehicles on eastern side of the ground.

Vehicles carrying participants in the events should drop near Gate No. 1 and park their vehicles on Northern side of MG Road (Anil Kumble Circle to Metro station).

Parking for two-wheelers has been provided on Kamaraja Road near RSI Gate, in front of Army Public School, Main Guard Cross Road, near Safina Plaza and enter the ground through Gates 4 and 5.

BMTC buses with participants can park on MG Road

Traffic will be diverted from 8.30am to 10.30am between BRV Junction and Kamaraj Road

Vehicles from Cauvery Arts & Craft Circle on MG Road going towards Cubbon Road & KR Road Junction shall go on MG Road towards Anil Kumble junction - right turn - BRV Junction and move towards Central Street.

Prohibited Articles

Helmets, cameras, radio, umbrella

No Parking Zones:

N Kamaraja Road, from Cauvery Arts & Crafts Jn. to Cubbon Road Junction

Central Street, from

Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand

Cubbon Road, from CTO Circle to KR Road and Cubbon Road Junction.

MG Road, from Anil Kumble Circle to Queen’s Circle