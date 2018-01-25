BENGALURU: Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, where the Republic Day ceremonial parade will be held, will turn into a fortress on Friday as more than 1,000 police personnel will be deployed in and around the parade ground.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, City Police Commissioner Suneel Kumar T said that around 75 policemen were deployed from the last two weeks at the ground as a security step. “During the ceremonial parade, nine DCPs, 16 ACPs, 51 inspectors, 92 sub inspectors, 16 women sub inspectors, 535 assistant sub inspectors, 71 women police staff, and more than 70 policemen in plain clothes will be deployed.”

“Besides, eight KSRP platoons and a quick response team will be on the duty... We have also installed

56 surveillance cameras,” Kumar added.

Prohibited articles at the Ground

Helmets, all types of sharp objects, cameras, radio, umbrella, crackers, colours, cigarettes and match boxes and flags.