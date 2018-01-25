BENGALURU: A 64-year-old retired government doctor was arrested after he allegedly misbehaved with a woman who came to his private clinic for treatment. The incident was reported in Byadarahalli on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday evening.

The accused has been identified as Dr B Shivaram, who runs Shiva Clinic at Anjana Nagar in Byadarahalli.

According to the police, a woman aged around 25 years was suffering from fever and had gone to his clinic to avail treatment around 8 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the doctor allegedly hugged and kissed her before asking her for sexual favours. The woman started screaming for help when passersby went to her rescue and nabbed the doctor. The police, who were alerted about the incident, rushed to the spot and detained the doctor.

“Based on the complaint filed by the woman, he was arrested and questioned. He confessed that he had hugged and kissed the patient. He was produced before the court and was released as he was granted bail,” the police added.