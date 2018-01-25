BENGALURU: A history-sheeter was shot in his legs when the police tried to arrest him for assaulting a department staff on January 16. The police said they were forced to fire at him as he tried to assault the cops when they went to arrest him. The arrested has been identified as Aleem Khan (34), resident of Padarayanapura.

Aleem Khan

On January 16, Aleem assaulted Rajendra, JJ Nagar police station Hoysala vehicle driver while he was on duty. According to police, J J Nagar police inspector Lingaraj and three staff of JJ Nagar station were on duty to apprehend the accused. They had information that he was hiding near Chikkabasti (near Ullal).

Around 2:15pm on Wednesday when the police personnel tried to arrest the accused, he attempted to assault them. Inspector Lingaraj opened fire thrice from his service pistol in self-defence. The accused sustained injuries in his legs. He has been shifted to Victoria hospital.

Police said that Aleem Khan was involved in a 2007 murder case, also had cases of dacoity and robbery against him.

Recently, city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar reportedly instructed police to open fire at the goons if they try to attack. This is the first case of police opening fire at the accused after top cop’s instruction.

On January 16, Rajendra sustained a deep cut on his forehead and his arms that required sutures after the gang assaulted him. Rajendra, aged around 50, is a City Armed Reserve police constable, working as a driver of a Hoysala patrol vehicle in JJ Nagar police station for the past one-and-a-half years.

Local residents informed the police control room that some youth were creating nuisance after drinking alcohol and consuming narcotics in Padarayanapura. The control room staff alerted the Hoysala staff and head constable Shivaprakash and driver Rajendra rushed to the spot around 11.30pm.

There was no power supply in the area at that time. Rajendra got out of the vehicle and approached the gang. Before Shivaprakash could get out of the vehicle, the miscreants started abusing Rajendra. One of them attacked him with a machete. In a bid to save himself, Rajendra used his hands to fend off the attack. He sustained injuries on his hands and forehead. Miscreants then fled the spot.