BENGALURU: Yelahanka police on Thursday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly strangling his wife over a financial issue.

The arrested, Srinivas Reddy, an auto driver, is a resident of Kogilu Cross in Yelahanka. A senior police officer said Reddy and Bhagyamma (35), a daily wage labourer, were married 15 years ago. They have a 13-year-old son.

The couple used to often quarrel as he never saved money. On Wednesday, a quarrel broke out and Reddy allegedly strangulated her in the early hours when she was asleep. He then told his son that his mother had a heart attack. The duo shifted her to Yelahanka government hospital where she was declared dead. The hospital filed an Medico-Legal Case and informed Yelahanka police.

Based on medical report, Reddy was taken into custody. During interrogation, he is said to have confessed. He was remanded to judicial custody.