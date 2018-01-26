BENGALURU: Kodigehalli police have cracked a murder case within 12 hours after it was reported and have arrested a 39-year-old man.

The accused is Ravi R, a native of Channapatna in Ramanagara. He allegedly murdered his friend Anil (32) for calling him ‘half mental’. Both were living in the same house in Ganganagar and worked as helpers at an eatery.

Police said Anil’s body was found near Hebbal lake on Sunday. Ravi was arrested within a few hours based on credible information. He confessed to the murder, police said. He told the police that he had murdered Anil by strangulating him at their house.

He had packed the body in a plastic bag and covered it with a blanket. He then put the body in a hired autorickshaw saying that it was luggage and then dumped it near the lake.