BENGALURU: Those of you who have not tried the famous parathas from Parathe Wale Gali in Chandni Chowk in Delhi, here’s your chance to get the same if not a better experience of feasting on this north Indian breakfast staple, in the city itself.

The Lalit Ashok has been hosting a paratha festival since January 19 at its 24/7 restaurant that is inspired by parathas from this famous lane in the national capital and also named after it. It will go on till January 28.

Ravi Maeka, Assistant F&B Manager at the hotel says, “More editions of the festival might be organized and some of the items may also be retained in the main menu. So far we are getting a good response from people.”

Apart from the classic alu, gobi and mooli parathas, one will be surprised at the other varieties that are on offer. The Samudri Khazana paratha is a one of a kind non-vegetarian paratha that has a filling of spicy shredded fish and prawns. Then there is a Mutton Seekh Ghotala paratha that goes best with some of the sides, specifically the mango chutney and the garlic and tomato chutney.

On the vegetarian menu is also some unconventional innovations in the form of the dal hing (lentil and aestofide) paratha or the poriyal (mixed vegetables) paratha that goes excellently with the lamb gravy. Besides the aforementioned accompaniments, the parathas can be enjoyed with some potatoes and tomato mix, a traditional bowl of curd, fried chilies and shallots and butter.

The festival features 15 different types of such vegetarian and non-vegetarian parathas served with seven sides.

A vegetarian platter that consists of two chosen parathas and sides cost ` 400 while a non-vegetarian thali costs `500.