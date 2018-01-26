BENGALURU: In a case of hit-and-run, an ex-army man died on the spot while his 24-year-old daughter was severely injured when a speeding Tempo Traveller knocked them down at Kudlu Gate junction in Hulimavu on Wednesday. The deceased is Subramanya (51), a resident of Chikkabegur. The injured Akhila is an MTech graduate.

A senior police officer said, "The incident occurred at midnight when Subramanya and his daughter were walking home after watching a movie. They were waiting to cross the junction when a speeding Tempo Traveller knocked them down.

The father died on the spot while Akhila was rushed to a private hospital. Subramanya had taken voluntary retirement from the Army and was working with the maintenance department of BMRCL on a contract basis."

Hulimavu traffic police collected CCTV footage of the vehicle. The driver is absconding.