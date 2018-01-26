BENGALURU: If a galaxy far far away is your definition of escape, then two Bengaluru friends have a way to get you there. Along with two specialised telescopes to view stars and the sun, you will be taken to a lush farm, about 25 km from the city, this coming weekend.

The stargazing session has been scheduled today for the night and, prior to that, there’s an astronomy class where experts will talk about the sun and even help you spot solar flames with the help of Hydrogen Alpha telescope.

What comes next is a story-telling session while waiting for the stars to appear. Vikram Murthy, an IT professional, who is a member of Bangalore Storytelling Society, will weave stories around lunar craters, the shadows in space, aliens and spaceships. As soon as the night falls, a telescope called a Humble Space telescope will be ready to spot various constellations in the sky.

“We want to explore all that is there in the sky with creative imagination,” says Ancha A, organiser of the event. “The night sky in Bengaluru is not clear so for star gazing we have to go to the outskirts of the city,” adds Anchal.

Anchal A is an HR professional and her friend, Sneha Arora is a Zumba instructor. They become Team Firande during the weekends. Firande means “celebration” in Swedish. A year ago, over a cup of coffee, they talked about ideas to make weekends constructive and organise creative events for school children. Their stargazing event will be their fifteenth event.

They make it a point to not repeat any particular theme. So the earlier event organised last September was an introduction to village life. The upcoming one is a marathon, exclusively for kids, which will take place in April.

Contact details- 9739068564, 9742714111