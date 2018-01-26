BENGALURU: After a gap of two years, officials of Bangalore University are hoping that they will be permitted to confer honorary doctorates this year. They are keeping their fingers crossed for a go ahead from Governor and Chancellor of state universities Vajubhai Vala. The university’s 53rd annual convocation is scheduled to be held on February 8.

As the university has not awarded honorary doctorates for two years, the authorities of hopeful of doing it at least this year. During 2017, the governor gave his consent to give honorary doctorate to cricketer Rahul Dravid, who declined to receive it saying that he wanted to earn it by doing research work. In 2016, the university did not award any honorary doctorates because of difference of opinion amongst the Syndicate members.

According to university sources, this time five names have been recommended of which two are Veerabadhra Channamalla Swamiji of Nidumamidi Mutt and Sivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swamiji of Kodi Mutt in Arasikere. Along with these, the names of cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, writer Devanuru Mahadeva and Justice Gopala Gowda have been sent to the governor.

These recommendation of names by the university will be placed before an expert committee constituted by the Governor. The committee will look into the merits of each name before sending the final list of awardees to the governor for his consent.

Speaking to Express, a senior official of the university said, “The convocation is nearing and we have not received any communication from Raj Bhavan yet. We also need to communicate the same to the people we are conferring the honorary doctorates on and get confirmation/acceptance from them.”

According to sources, even this year, some syndicate members proposed the names of some senior politicians, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. But, considering the previous controversy, authorities decided to exclude names of any political leaders from the recommended list.