BENGALURU: Kanaka Sabhapathy (54), a textile shop owner in Avenue Road, turns a good samaritan every time there is a bandh. This is the sixth bandh since 2016 in Karnataka during which he ferried the sick, elderly and those with infants from Majestic bus station to different parts of city.

He puts out a poster on his Maruti Ertiga car and stations it at the bus stand on bandh days. It reads, “Free service for medical emergency”. By 3pm on Thursday he had already ferried 12 people to various places in the city. His passengers included a cancer patient to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology and a three-year-old baby and her parents.

Kanaka Sabhapathy with his car

“People come from far away places to the state and they have no idea about the bandh. Some of them don’t even know the language here. They are stranded here for hours together without food or water as shops are shut. They don’t have enough money to avail cabs, which are hard to find anyway. So I decided to help them,” Sabhapathy said.

On Thursday he ferried people to Bilekahalli, Bannerghatta Road, BTM Layout, Banashankari and Hulimavu. “My children are happy about what I do. My wife also supports me. I head home to have lunch and then get back to the bus stand to stay till dusk. I prefer this over wasting time at home as I cannot open my shops on bandh days.” A resident of Girinagar, he has two shops in Avenue Road and sells silk sarees apart from other textiles.

Patients suffer due to unavailability of transport

Even as the state Health Department sent out a circular on Wednesday cancelling leaves of all medics, hospitals across Bengaluru saw a decrease in patient footfall due to unavailability of transport to get to hospitals. National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences saw a fall in the number of outpatients from 1,335 on Wednesday to 797 Thursday.

Dr Manish Rai, head of operations, Manipal Hospital, said, “We saw a dip in outpatients by around 30 per cent.” D Nagarathna, Ola representative at the hospital said 40 patients couldn’t get cabs.