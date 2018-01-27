BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday flagged off 24 mobile Indira Canteens that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner at subsidised rates. These vehicles will be parked at wards where the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) did not get place to construct the canteens. Out of the 24 mobile canteens, 15 will be in wards that has BJP councillors. The Chief Minister told reporters that they launched Indira Canteens with the sole intention of eradicating hunger from the state.

He said the government is giving breakfast, lunch and dinner at affordable prices, but some vested interests prevented constructing of canteens at their wards by citing that the areas are park premises. “We need parks no doubt, but we also want poor people to spend their day without hunger. We have now got mobile canteens which will be parked at public places, near colleges and schools from morning till night and serve the public,’’ he said.

Siddaramaiah had announced subsidised canteens in his previous budget. In Bengaluru, there are more than 170 Indira Canteens and wherever space is not available, mobile canteens will compensate. The mobile van is equipped with CCTV cameras and GPS system, and is also fitted with solar panels for power supply, along with overhead drinking water tank and under chassis sump. Soon, the state government will launch Indira Canteens at 246 taluks and district head-quarters across Karnataka.