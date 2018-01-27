BENGALURU: An advocate was killed on the spot after an overloaded truck carrying paper bundles hit his car at Yelahanka bypass on Friday evening. The paper rolls were lying on the road till late night and the traffic was thrown out of gear for about two hours.According to police sources, the truck, travelling towards Hebbal, hit a car which was being driven by Ranjit Kumar (36), a resident of Byatarayanapura.

The accident occurred as the truck driver lost control and hit Kumar’s vehicle, killing him on the spot. He was alone in the car.Yelahanka traffic police are on the lookout for the driver who fled the spot after the accident. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and a case of negligence was filed against the truck driver.