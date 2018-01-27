BELAGAVI: An unidentified woman aged about 60 years was found murdered in a passage of an Indira canteen located in the district hospital campus on Saturday morning, police said.

There were a few wounds on her face and police suspect that the woman might have been raped before the murder.

According to the police, as one part of her footwear was found on a nearby road and another one beside her body, it is possible that she might have been forcibly taken into the passage by the accused where she might have been raped and murdered.

Medical Director of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences Dr S T Kalasad told The New Indian Express that the woman had been admitted in the hospital for a few days as an in-patient for mental illness and was discharged about a month ago. The hospital in its patient's record book mentioned the woman's name as unknown in the name column.

Hospital employees said after the woman was discharged she used to stay on the hospital campus as she was not taken back by her family members.

APMC police inspector Kalimirchi said the post-mortem report would disclose whether the victim was raped or not. APMC police are investigating the case.

The Indira canteen is yet to be inaugurated.

