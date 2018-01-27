An elderly couple was killed on the spot while three members of their family escaped with minor injuries after a speeding container truck crashed into their car. The incident took place on the busy NH 4 highway near Nelamangala on Friday. Police have filed a case against the truck driver.The reckless driving by the truck driver is blamed for the mishap as the truck crossed the median and hit the car which was coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased are Ramachandra Jakathi, (76), and his wife Asha Jakathi, (71), who are said to be from Dharwad. The couple were staying in Malleswaram along with their daughter.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm when the family was on their way to Goravanahalli Lakshmi Temple in Tumakuru.

The couple who were sitting in the rear seat were along with their grand daughter. The couple was crushed to death due to the impact and their daughter Jyothi, her husband Satish and grand daughter Arundathi escaped with minor injuries. Passersby helped the injured to exit the car while the truck driver fled the scene. The traffic was affected on the busy highway where more than thousand vehicles were stuck in a 2km long traffic.