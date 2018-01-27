BENGALURU: A police inspector, along with three other staff, attached to the Kodigehalli police station, were suspended on the charges of dereliction of duty for being unable to trace the suspects who had snatched a .303 rifle from beat constables, a week ago. Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar issued the suspension order to Inspector N Rajanna, ASI Munireddy, and two constables Parameshappa and Siddappa.

“During the departmental enquiry, officers found that the constables were keeping the bullets in the pockets instead of loading them in the rifle. The ASI, who was alerted about the incident, did not reach the spot on time. The police also failed to nab the accused after a week of the incident”, a senior police officer said.