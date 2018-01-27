BENGALURU: Shivakumara Swamiji, chief pontiff of Siddaganga Mutt, was admitted to BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals in Kengeri around 8 am on Friday. He was diagnosed with pneumonia, kidney failure and low blood pressure. Three stent was placed in his liver tube to relieve it of obstruction. This is the eighth stent placed in the seer’s liver and he may be discharged on Saturday if he recovers, said doctors here. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the seer on Friday.

“He was brought to the hospital after complaints of fever, low blood pressure, and low oxygen levels from the previous day. He also has a persistent cough, which he has been suffering for the past two days. Initial investigations were carried out by the hospital, comprising Dr Ravindra B S (Chief of Medical Gastroenterology) and his team. Swamiji’s team of personal doctors were also present to tend to him,” said Thomas Mathew, Chief Operating Officer of the hospital, in a statement.

“This revealed that Swamiji suffered from pneumonia, and that stents previously placed in his liver tube had got blocked. Three stents have been placed to manage this problem. Post the procedure, he was shifted to the ward where the medical team will continue to monitor his condition. He is currently undergoing treatment for pneumonia, kidney failure, and low blood pressure,” Mathew added.

Dr Ravindra told TNIE, “We had placed five stents till last year and now we have placed three more. This is the maximum number we can place. Anybody else wouldn’t have withstood the procedure at this age but he did. The endoscopic stenting for liver tube (ERCP) was a 30 to 40 minutes procedure. CM Siddaramaiah, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa and Bengaluru Development Minister K J George visited him. He may be discharged on Saturday if he recovers and his vitals are stable. As of now he is stable.” CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday had written to the Prime Minister requesting him to confer the Bharat Ratna on the seer.

Devotees wish speedy recovery

The devotees who were expecting an announcement of ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Sri Shivakumara Swamiji on the eve of Republic Day on Thursday evening, are now wishing for his recovery. It was around 3 am on Friday, Swamiji suffered complications in respiration with fever and persistent cough when he woke up to perform his pooja as usual. Former minister Sogadu Shivanna who had accompanied the Swamiji informed TNIE that he was stable after a stent.

Swamiji’s room equipped with oxygen supply

Tumakuru: The Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre has reportedly equipped the bedroom of 110-year-old Sri Shivakumara Swamiji with a ventilator for adequate oxygen supply in case of emergency. When he was treated at the BGS Gleaneagles Global Hospitals in Kengeri in September 2017 and discharged, the Swamiji was normal and the local doctors treating him felt that there was no need of oxygen support. But this time, the ventilator was in place in case of emergency, the Mutt sources said.