BENGALURU: Former DIG (Prisons) D Roopa on Friday discussed the ordeal she faced when she raised the issue of alleged special favours accorded to ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala in the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru by senior police officials. Roopa was speaking at ‘Drums against Corruption & White Collar terrorism,’ an event to raise voices against the issues of corruption and terrorism held in the city on Friday.“We should neither bribe anyone nor accept any bribes. And in case we are in such a position, we should expose such wrong doings. No one initially believed me, but I was eventually proved right,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now