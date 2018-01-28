BENGALURU: Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday directed top police officials to cancel the visas of foreign nationals who assaulted policemen. The direction comes after two Congolese nationals were held for allegedly assaulting a police constable in HBR layout in the city.

The Home Minister held a meeting with top police officials at Vikasa Soudha to discuss issues of law and order, traffic and action taken against rowdy-sheeters. In the wake of multiple attacks on policemen in recent months, he also instructed the officers to strictly deal with people who assaulted policemen and book them under the Goonda Act.

The police officers informed Reddy that 2,789 history-sheeters have been identified in the city, and, as part of measures against them, 12 police ‘chowkis’ would be set up across the city. The officers said 206 cases have been booked against bars which stayed open beyond the stipulated hours.