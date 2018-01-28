BENGALURU: Jude Gabriel is a traveller, and this exploring has helped him develop his art - photography. His latest show, Musafir, which is being exhibited at Chitrakala Parishat, tells the story of a traveller, reflecting his own journey in the last seven years.

Talking about Musafir, Jude says,”Musafir is a traveller’s story; the first part of the show is defined by the concepts surrounding each picture, most images are in pairs, and a collection of my own memories of the last seven years, which I am visually taking the viewer through. Take, for example, the image of the swan. It talks of the search for a mirror soul, of our ever present need to find partners or lovers that mirror us, in an ideal world we would find perfect half’s, so the image is a little ironic. It’s pair is the image of birds in flight; I call it the ‘witching hour’, a moment in time captured in mid flight. The show is divided into two sections, one part is purely abstract though each has a backstory, and the other is entirely concept-driven.”

Having lived in several cities, such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Dubai and the United States, with short stints in Mumbai, Delhi Calcutta, Singapore, and Switzerland, Jude says that this has been a liberating experience, which also taught him how to refine his art, explore and live without any prejudices.

However, he always found himself making his way back to India.

photography is a reflection of

his travels and time lived in

other cities/countries

About this, he says, “India has my heart. I could spend all my life traveling through India and yet be surprised everyday by the beauty of it all. On a visual scale, India has one of the most diverse cultures and locations to explore that I have encountered.”

Jude says that his photographs attempt to connect his perceptions of an imperfect world. “Utopia is what a perfect world would be - free of crime, corruption or any form or injustice - perfect in every detail, free from any form of distraction that would take away from that perfection.Similarly, the images I display have no distractions visually - the subject has been isolated from all that surrounds it, in a way seeking perfection in isolation,”he says, adding that photography helped him express himself and look beyond the obvious. Jude’s show is on till January 31 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat.