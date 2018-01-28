BENGALURU: Tension prevailed at Anchepalya near Nelamangala when two men, who were on a two-wheeler, were knocked down by a speeding SUV belonging to the Nithyananda Ashram on Saturday afternoon. When the car tried to drive away after the incident, it was chased by a biker and was caught at a signal. Nelamangala traffic police have arrested the driver and seized the SUV. Traffic was thrown out of gear after a mob pelted stones at the vehicle and blocked the road.

A senior police officer said Ramachandra and Lakshmikant, both residents of Anchepalya, were going on a two-wheeler when the speeding Ford Endeavour knocked them down.

But, instead of helping the riders, car driver Naveen drove away. Another biker chased the car for about one and a half km and managed to stop it at a nearby signal. He found Ranjitha, disciple of Nithyananda, inside the car along with five male disciples.

Soon the injured bikers and others also reached the spot and tried to thrash the driver. But police prevented the situation from spiralling out of control. They also arrested Naveen on charges of reckless driving. Ranjitha was allowed to travel in another car as police found she had no fault.