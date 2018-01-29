BENGALURU: A 20-year-old nursing student allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her college hostel in T Beguru near Nelamangala on Saturday. The police said the reason which led her to take the extreme step was the break up with her partner.

Moshini Roy

The deceased has been identified as Moshini Roy, a native a West Bengal, who was studying second year diploma in nursing at a private college. She was residing in the hostel since two years along with other students.

A senior police officer said, “The incident took place in the evening when she was alone in the room. Other roommates returned from the college and found her hanging body and alerted Nelamangala police. She left a suicide note alleging that she was in a relationship with Papan Roy since few years and the duo had decided to marry.

Papan’s parents were against the marriage which led to the break up. Upset over this, she ended her life. However, she has not blamed anyone for her death.” The officer said the college authorities informed her parents about the incident. “Once they reach the city, a statement will be recorded for further investigations,” the officer added.