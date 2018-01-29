BENGALURU: Efforts to rescue a kite entwined in a string (maanja) used for flying paper kites and struggling for life atop a tree at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, led to a 20-year-old youth falling from the tree and suffering a fracture on Sunday morning. Vishal started climbing the tree in a bid to save the winged creature on his own.

The well-intended mission could not be completed as he lost his footing half-way up and came crashing down on the ground, landing hard on his backside. The other visitors at the gardens who had gathered to try and save the kite, now had to not only save the bird but Vishal too.

The fire and rescue personnel who arrived at the spot to save the bird had to take Vishal to a hospital and then return to rescue the wounded bird. Siddapura police who arrived at Lalbagh on learning about the incident said Vishal probably fell as the tree was hollow and could not support his weight.