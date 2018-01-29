BENGALURU: A 21-year-old woman employee of a private company was allegedly slapped on her posterior by two men near her house. The victim has blamed lack of streetlights in the area as the reason behind the incident. The incident took place on Tuesday and the girl had posted about it on social media. The police said that the incident took place on 14 Cross in HSR Layout Sector 6 and the case was filed a day later after the girl came to the station.

“Based on the complaint, we are looking for the accused and CCTV footage has been obtained,” they said. The complainant, who works in a startup, told The New Indian Express, “Around 10.30 pm, my dog had come out from the house. I went out to take him inside. Meanwhile, two men who came on a white scooter slapped me on my posterior and fled the scene. There is no streetlight in the locality and taking advantage of this, miscreants are repeatedly involving in such misbehavior with women. BBMP officials did not bother to fix streetlights in the area even after residents had given a letter regarding the issue a few months ago. Some men have also snatched mobile phones of passersby late at night”.

“I was not able to notice the vehicle registration number due to darkness. As soon as the pillion rider slapped me, I raised an alarm. I also posted about the incident on a social networking app and tagged the city police. A woman police officer contacted me and later a case was filed. So far no one has been arrested. However, police patrolling has increased after my incident was reported”, she added.