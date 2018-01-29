BENGALURU: A gang of four, including a woman, attacked a salesman of a jewellery shop at his house and robbed him of valuables in Cubbonpet. The incident took place on Wednesday and came to light on Sunday when police revealed it to media.

A senior police officer said "Santosh Kumar Khatri, a resident of Cottonpet, had recently returned from his business trip from Mumbai and Hyderabad. He had brought 2.01 kg of gold jewellery and cash `4.9 lakh with him. “On Wednesday evening, a woman, who posed as a perfume seller, approached him and entered his house. When Khatri forced her to leave the house, three armed men barged in and gagged him inside a room.

They later tied his hands and legs using a tape and fled with the bag containing gold and cash. The gang even locked the house from outside before escaping. Khatri managed to free himself and alerted the neighbours. He approached the police and filed a case". "CCTV footage has been obtained to ascertain the identity of the suspects. Known people might be involved in the crime", the officer added.