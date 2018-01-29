BENGALURU: Four of a family and another biker were severely injured in a pile-up involving Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde’s convoy near Devanahalli on Sunday evening. Two police escort vehicles were also involved in the accident. However, the minister continued his journey to the airport. A senior police officer from Vishwanathapura police station said, “The incident occurred around 6.45pm at Dorekaval Gate on the national highway.

The minister was on his way to Kempegowda International Airport. The driver of his Toyota Innova braked suddenly on spotting a pothole and to prevent hitting some monkeys. Another Innova coming from behind hit the minister’s vehicle.

Two escorts vehicles which were trailing the private individual’s Innova rammed into it. Four escort policemen also suffered injuries.” Babu, a native of Chikkaballapur, who was driving the Innova, told police that his wife broke her teeth while his daughter Joshna and son Nivel Antony were shifted to a private hospital.

The biker Ambarish suffered a fracture in his hands. Some villagers who witnessed the incident said the minister did not stop at the vehicle nor did the escort policemen come to the aid of the injured. The escort team returned to the spot only after an hour. The injured were rushed to a private hospital by locals. Vishwanathapura police filed a case against Hegde’s driver. The minister was not available for comment when Express contacted him over phone.