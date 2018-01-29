MYSURU: It was a nightmarish experience on Sunday for many who were returning to Bengaluru from different places on Sunday after the extended weekend as traffic was thrown out of gear for hours on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway. Traffic police were on their toes at Mysuru, Mandya and Maddur junctions as vehicles were moving at a snail’s pace owing to the huge rush. The Metro construction works and white-topping of roads near Kengeri only made matters worse.

There was bumper-to-bumper traffic near Mandya, Maddur, Kengal, Channapatna, Ramanagara and Bidadi towards NICE Road. Many were forced to take the Kanakapura Road and the Nagamagala-Nelamanagala highway to reach Bengaluru. Many complained that it took them more than an hour to cover the 18km stretch from Srirangapatna to Mysuru, as the Outer Ring Road in Mysuru was packed with vehicles. Fed up, many parked their vehicles on either side of the Ring Road and decided to move out of Mysuru only after the traffic jam was cleared. The effects of the traffic jams between Bengaluru and Mysuru were also felt at Kengeri, which saw heavier traffic than usual.

A police source said traffic was slow moving, but there were no jams. However, officials expect increased inbound traffic to Bengaluru on Monday morning when a lot of people are expected to return. A personnel at Kengeri traffic police station said all personnel had been instructed to report to the station at 6am on Monday morning. Congestions could occur at Tumakuru Road, Ballari Road, Hosur Road and Mysore Road. In Mysuru, due to the bottleneck on 100ft road from Bannimantap to Columbia Asia junction, traffic police diverted all vehicles entering Mysuru towards Outer Ring Road.

Some motorists even ventured to switch lanes and started driving up in the wrong direction, adding to the confusion. Traffic worsened in the evening after vehicles started pouring out from Brindavan Gardens towards Mysuru. Vinodh, an engineer who was travelling from Mysuru to Bengaluru said, “Though I left Mysuru around noon, it took me nearly six hours to reach Yeshwantpur.”

Hotels, restaurants on highway run out of food

Amid all the chaos, hotels and restaurants on the highway made good business. In fact, many restaurants an out of food, forcing them to down shutters. People were seen even thronging small snack shops and ruit vendors on pushcarts. However, vegetable vendors on the highway were worst hit as people did not have place to park their vehicles.