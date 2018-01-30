BENGALURU: Two men who were grievously injured after a speeding truck rammed their bike were left unattended on the busy Tumakuru-Bengaluru road in Nelamangala for at least half an hour. The injured are Vasanth (27) and his cousin Rahul (26), both residents of Makali village in Nelamangala.A senior police officer said it was at 1.15pm on Monday when the cousins were on their way to Bengaluru on their bike. At Madavara Gate service road, a speeding truck rammed their bike and ran over Vasanth. The truck driver continued driving and stopped only a kilometre away, before escaping. While Vasanth was screaming for help, Rahul lay unconscious due to severe head injuries.

Vasanth and Rahul wait for

ambulance after the mishap

A passerby alerted an ambulance from Navayuga toll booth but it reached the spot only after half an hour. During this time, the brothers were left unattended. It was only around 2pm that they were taken to a hospital in T Dasarahalli.

Later, Rahul was shifted to National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) while Vasanth was rushed to MS Ramaiah Hospital where his right leg was amputated.

Vasanth is a driver with a private hospital while Rahul works for the Railways. Dasegowda, the victims’ uncle, said the onlookers could not do much due to the severity of the injuries. “Most of the onlookers were in a state of shock,” he said.