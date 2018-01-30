BENGALURU: Dissatisfied with the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) progress so far, Indrajit Lankesh, brother of slain journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, wants the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation. On Monday, which was also Gauri Lankesh’s 56th birth anniversary, Indrajit said he would approach the Karnataka High Court for this.

He claimed political pressure on the SIT was hindering the investigation.

Gauri’s sister Kavitha Lankesh, however, has spoken in support of the SIT and said it would be wrong to transfer the case at this juncture, when the SIT was “close to solving it”. Indrajit announced his decision after he lit a candle on his sister’s grave in Chamrajpet here on Monday.

