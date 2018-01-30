BENGALURU: Society of Contemporary Artists is organising an annual show called ‘Journey Envisioned’ till Feburary 9 at Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road. For the 58th annual exhibition, 19 artists, who are active member of the society, have participated. CE spoke to a few artists about their work at the exhibition. Excerpts

‘Life is like the waves’

Pradip Maitra

Could you tell us about your work for the exhibition?

I have showcased three paintings at the show. I always try to represent our legacy and heritage. My subjects are inspired by the past and present. In the work ‘The Fall and Migration’, I try to depict the fall of an empire.

What medium did you choose to work with for the exhibition?

Transparent water colour is the medium I chose for this show. Life is lucid and transparent. I used layers and layers of transparent colour without using opaque colours to depict light, and used dark colours in the remaining parts of the painting.

What’s the technique did you use for the artwork?

I am fond of water colours as a medium, it helps me express my ideas.

How did you get into art?

I was inspired by artists such as Da Vinci, Raphael and Michaelangelo. It was my dream to become an artist.

What is your favourite medium to work with?

Transparent water colour is my favourite medium. Life is like waves. There is agony and ecstasy. I create my world with a piece of white sheet, some pigments and a bowl of water.

‘Metal expresses divinity’

Bimal Kundu

Tell us about your work for the exhibition?

My work is specially based on the divinity of the eternal world. There are two works - one symbolising an icon of Devi and the other is a symbol of soul that is merged with divinity.

What medium did you choose to work? Why?

I chose bronze as my medium for this show. I am using various materials as my medium, but to depict my subject for this show, I have chosen metal to express the concept of divinity within our soul.

What’s the technique you used to do the artwork?

I used the technique of ‘lost wax process’ for these artworks.

What’s your inspiration?

I am inspired by the eternal beauty of divinity.

How did you get into art?

From an early age, I was inspired by the idol makers and observed their skills. I found clay playing an important role to make a quality a piece of art, amazing.

What are your favourite mediums to work on?

I work with various media that suit my subjects.

‘Practising art without fear is challenging’

Atin Basak

Could you tell us about your work for the exhibition?

For this exhibition, I have displayed three artworks titled ‘Silence and Existence’. Over the last few years, I have been working on the relationship between living and non-living objects, and negative and positive spaces. Negative space is the space around and between the subject(s) of an image that forms an interesting shape. Positive space refers to the main focus of the picture.

What medium did you choose to work with for the exhibition?

I work with Tempera regularly. It is an old, traditional Indian medium, which I want to carry forward.

What technique did you use?

I love the technique of printmaking. It is an unique technique. My inspiration is my heritage, culture and Indian philosophy

How did you get into art?

Art is a childhood passion.

What are your favourite mediums to work with and why?

Graphics. It is very challenging and I love exploring it.

What challenges do you face?

Continuing with art for the last 25 years without fear was a challenge.

‘I do not like to repeat myself’

Aditya Basak

Could you tell us about your work for the exhibition?

My works emerge from the soil and contemporary issue are merged with them. In the work ‘Dance’, I have depicted the dancer with colourful specs. If one sees through the red glass, one sees the world in red and if one sees through the blue glass, the world appears as blue. We are the authors of our own world. In the other work ‘Journey’, I have tried to depict the eternal journey of human civilisation.

What medium did you choose to work on for the exhibition?

I like using different mediums – basic colours, acrylic and tempera. I also use printing ink, charcoal, block print as and when required.

What’s the technique you used to do the artwork?

My basic approach is academic but my way of applying colours is experimental. I like to explore different media.

How did you get into art?

My uncle was a gold medallist from Government College of Art, Calcutta. So from my childhood, I was inspired by his works and went through many books on art. My teachers too encouraged me to take up art.

What are your favourite mediums to work with?

I like to use water based paints and also enjoy exploring different mediums such as video films and installation.

What challenges do you face?

Expressing myself through art is a challenge. I always try to find out new forms and new vocabulary. Normally, I do not like to repeat myself.