BENGALURU: Koramangala police have field a case of sexual harassment against a junior scientist of a private research institute after he allegedly misbehaved with his female colleagueThe woman also alleged that he threatened her with dire consequences.The accused is Saikumare Padaala, a native of Visakhapatnam residing in HSR Layout. A senior police officer said Padaala had touched the woman inappropriately a month ago, and she had complained about the incident to the internal complaint committee.

The administrative board of the institute later sacked him after an investigation.

Enraged over being fired from his job, Padaala had gone to the woman’s house on January 19. He then threatened her that she would have to pay for what happened to him. The woman immediately approached Koramangala police and filed a complaint against the junior scientist.He was booked under Section 354-D (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police sources said Padaala is yet to be traced as he has gone absconding after the case was filed. Padaala’s mobile phone too has been switched off.