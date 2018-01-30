BENGALURU: In broad daylight, bike-borne men kidnapped a 5-year-old boy at KP Agrahara on Magadi Road and have demanded Rs 35 lakhs as ransom. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon and a special team has been formed to nab the accused.A senior police officer said that around 12pm the boy Chandan, son of Rajesh, was playing with neighbours’ children outdoors. His mother and aunt were busy with their daily chores. Unidentified men, who came on a bike, kidnapped him and other children alerted his family.

KP Agrahara police was alerted and a special team was formed. Around 9.30 pm, one of the accused made a call to the boy’s father and demanded Rs 35 lakh for his safe release. Later, the caller’s phone was not reachable. Efforts are on nab to the accused and to gather clues to trace the movement of the vehicle, which was caught on CCTV camera installed in the locality.

The victim’s father Rajesh, who works as a driver in a chemical manufacturing company, said, “I was on duty when the kidnapping took place and the accused spoke to me for about five minutes. He demanded that I arrange the ransom within two hours before disconnecting the call. Later, I tried to reach him repeatedly but the phone remained switched off”.“I have never heard his voice before and do not know if the accused is known to my family or not. Police are doing their best to save my son”, Rajesh added.