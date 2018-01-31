BENGALURU: The police have announced cash rewards for public who provide information about the whereabouts of the missing techie Kumar Ajitabh, who was last seen more than a month ago by his roommate.

Whitefield DCP Abdul Ahad on Monday issued notice seeking information from the public to trace Ajitabh, a software professional who is missing since the evening of December 18, 2017. The police have assured to maintain anonymity of the informer in the case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed based on the High Court orders. The team comprises 17 personnel.

On December 18 evening Ajitabh reportedly left his residence in Whitefield to meet a person who had responded to his car sale request via OLX.

The police last tracked his mobile to Gunjur near Varthur, following which the missing techie’s father had made several desperate rounds to that area.