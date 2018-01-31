BENGALURU: A catalogue is being prepared by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath to document the work of artists who participated in an International Artists-Teachers Camp held recently at its premises. The catalogue will be edited by H A Anil Kumar (HOD, Dept of Art History), Bala Karchowdhury and Saraswathi Bhattathiry, Assistant Professors from the department of Art History.

The camp saw participation of eight artist-teachers from eight countries – France, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Poland, Michigan, Turkey, Mauritius and UK – and seven artist-teachers from several Indian art institutions such as Shantiniketan, Baroda and Benaras Hindu University.

The international camp has been organised by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in collaboration with Department of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka. The artists included painters, printmakers and sculptors. Their artworks now part of the collection of the institution. They are not on public display currently but they will be put up during different ocassions at the premises of the college.

The faculty of College of Fine Arts also participated in the show. The institution claims that it is first of its kind event where artists who are also teachers and tutors who are involved in art policy making, pedagogy and contributing to the making of an art community, participated.

Artist: Canan Sonmezdag Zongur (Turkey)

Media: Stone carving

Artwork: The untitled stone carving is meant to evoke the idea of loosing one’s self, to attain a wider perspective. Similarly, the stone is carved to look like a fragile material, like cheese, which can become flexible like our mind.

Artist: Gautam Das, dean, Kala bhavana, Shantiniketan

Media: stone carving, porcelene readymade coffe mugs and metal.

Artwork: The work is a pop art like blown up coffee mug, meant to bring in a satire about how we get addicted to coffee.

Artist: Nirmal Hurry, art professor from Mauritius.

Media: Stone carving

Artwork: The idea behind the work is crudity, or to retain the ruggedness of the stone, without making it look too polished. Hurry’s years at the island of Mauritius was filled with the notion of migration, diaspora, xenophobia, natural calamities and its related with India. Hurry tries to look at the aesthetic experience that the stone can evoke.

Artist: Pankaj Panwar, professor from department of sculpture, Kala Bhavana, Vishwabharati university.

Media: stone and metal.

Artwork: The sculpture represents a streamer rushing through with water foam. It indicates speed. Depicting a wooden boat with stone is a challenge in itself, says

Artist: Nagappa Pradhani, head of sculpture dept, chitrakala parishath

Media: stone carving

Artwork: The artist tries to say there is no ideal shape in nature. The shapes such as rectangle, square and circle are formed by human’s imagination. Hence, he tries to bend the rigidness of the stone to these basic shapes that humans have formed.

Artist: Bolla Srinivasa Reddy, a professor from Hyderabad

Media: stone and plant

Artwork: The idea of the equation between nature and women in stone is a paradox. The artist tries to say through his work that nature is not just about flora and fauna but rigid stones too. There is a plant growing in it that depicts how fragile life is.