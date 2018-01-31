BENGALURU: T S Subbaiah is an active resident of Sanjaynagar. One of his major concerns in the locality has been the lack of last mile connectivity to metros and frequency of buses. “The nearest Metro station from the area is either the Peenya station or the Yeshwanthpur station (that is around 7 to 8km). Getting Metro connectivity to nearby areas will take another 10 years so we need proper feeder services till that happens," he says. Subbaiah also wants nearby railway stations such as the Hebbal station to be further developed so that it can be more frequently used as a suburban railways service.

While Subbaiah has sent all these concerns as suggestions to the draft Revised Master Plan (RMP)- 2031 drawn out by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), he feels a lot more could have been done. "The overall vision of the document is good however, how does one achieve all of this is not known,” says Subbaiah who is also one of the founders of Citizens for Sustainability (CiFoS), a citizens group that works on various issues, one of them being mobility.

A recent study related to the RMP-2031 released recently by Janaagraha, an NGO that works on urban governance, shows that citizens were most concerned about issues related to traffic and transport in the plan as compared to other issues. Majority of these respondents were also dissatisfied with overall mobility plans of the RMP-2031. (See box) Experts say it’s only empty talk However, it’s not just citizens alone who find the plan lacking on this particular aspect. Even experts feel the same.

Ashish Verma, associate professor, Transportation Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, IISc, says, that the plan is not holistic. He says, “You cannot keep on talking about adding more infrastructure or not rein in vehicle ownership. In transport lingo there is something called the 'push and pull approach' which talks which modes of transport people need to be pushed away from – like private vehicles – and then pulled them into transport modes such as metro, cycling and even walking.”

He adds, “It’s a combination of these two methods that can lead to proper traffic and transport solutions that the document has not mentioned. There is no mention of this in the RMP.” Another point he mentions is the plan’s lack of quantifiable parameters on the basis of which measures to improve traffic and transport problems can be taken, “Say on the issues of emissions from vehicles, there are models and parameters, developed by the transport sector whereby one can estimate how much emissions is projected and how much of a plan to curb them can be achieved. Similarly scenarios have been run and impact assessed on controlling the traffic volume,” says Prof Verma while adding that such practicality is missing in the document.

Who'll manage road safety?

In a video explaining the transport and traffic part of the RMP-2031, Pawan Mulukutla, senior manager, Urban Transport at the World Resource Institute (WRI), a think tank, highlights certain issues. He says, “Around 800 deaths in the city are caused due to road accidents. However, there is no mention of road safety measures in the plan.” He also highlights that in terms of policy, the role of the Unified Metropolitan Transportation Authority as the nodal agency to achieve what is in the master plan has not been talked about at all, he adds.

Another traffic expert, M N Sreehari says that it seems as if the BDA has not consulted any experts. “Pedestrians safety has been neglected. It does not say anything about multi-modal integration for sustainability. Ideally, they should have called for a committee of experts on the issue while making this document.”

RMP scores less than 50%

Janagrahaa’s divided various topics under the RMP-2031 and asked people for suggestion through its online platform, IChangeMyCity. It received and collated 1,074 suggestions from citizens. The category of traffic had the highest number of suggestions (293) followed closely by environment (190) and waste management (138). There were a total of 13 categories.

Citizens were also asked to cast their votes on satisfaction levels (from scores between 1 and 10 with 10 denoting highest satisfaction level) from each category. The average satisfaction score was 4.8 indicating the RMP does not provide citizens with a high degree of confidence. Traffic category saw the highest number of votes being cast at 566 with 51 percent not satisfied with the transport aspects of the RMP-2031.

Sapna Karim, head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha, says, “The original BDA document was very technical. We tried to simplify it as much as possible and then asked for suggestions. These suggestions were sent back to the respondents in the format asked by the BDA. All citizens had to do was send it back to the BDA via mail. Some of them even CCed us on their mail to the BDA. Others didn’t.”