BENGALURU: The Cow Protection Cell of the Karnataka BJP has organised a 24-hour Cow Protection Ashtayama Yagna at Sri Satya Ganapathi temple grounds in Puttenahalli on Friday.

According to Siddhartha Goenka, state convenor, Cow Protection Cell, the yagna is to create awareness about the importance of cow and the need to protect the cattle population in order to strengthen rural economy. The yagna will start on Friday and will end at 3pm on Saturday. State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar, MLAs B N Vijayakumar and Sathish Reddy will participate in the yagna on Saturday.

The yagna is being held a day before BJP’s mega rally in the city that will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over one lakh party workers are expected to attend the rally at Palace Grounds on Sunday.