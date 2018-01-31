BENGALURU:Come Saturday and Bengalureans will get a chance to walk down memory lane to a time in Bollywood when the Burmans’ reigned supreme. Whether it be a Churiya Liya Hai Tumne from Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) or a Roop Tera Mastana from Ardhaana (1969), their songs is still is on everyone’s lips.

A concert called the

S D Burman

Mortal Men Immortal Music - Season 3, will pay tribute to the industry’s biggest yesteryear music composers, S D Burman and his son R D Burman. The concert aims to raise money for CMCA, a non-profit organization that works in the area of equipping children with civic and life skills.

Musicans who played with and for the Burmans, such as Kishore Sodha (trumpet), Ranjit Gazmer also called Kancha bhai (madal), Franco Vaz (drums), Blasco Monsorate (trambone) and Raj Sodha (saxophone and english flute) will play at the concert.

In between songs each will recount their experience playing with the iconic composers and will share a number of anecdotes recounting stories behind each song.

As many as six swell known singers from Karnataka and other states such as Kinjal Chatterjee, Surojit Guha, Govind Kurnool, Vishwanath Bantunge, Sinchan Dixit and Samanvitha Sharma will accompany the musicans.

Anilas Muhammed Kareem, member, Resource Mobilization team, CMCA says, “We run the citizenship and life skills programmes in about 300 educational institutions. They are run free of cost in rural schools in Karnataka and rely on donations and events like this to help them sustain this every year.”

The concert is at

Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram at 6.30pm. Tickets range from from ` 500 to 2000. To book tickets online log on to https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/mortal-men-immortal-music-season-3-the-burman-legacy/ET00068869